Fourché Valley Golf Course Has A Lot To Offer Locally

The Fourché Valley Golf Course wanted to thank the community and everyone who stepped up in 2019 to make the year a success. The course has had several changes in the past years and staying open, working and viable as a business has been tough.

The Board of the Course wants to thank everyone who worked hard to keep the grass cut, equipment going, water running, etc. as well as the players and guests who supported the course financially as well.

The end of the golf season saw a great group come together for Fourché with an impressive turnout for a final tournament and fund raiser. The golfers enjoy the course and the fellowship shared by the various leagues, tournaments and open play.

But the course offers a lot more than that. Right now, the club house is available for rental, with prices starting at just $75. The main room seats up to 85 people and can offer additional amenities as needed, such as food, drink, etc.

The venue is a perfect place for retirement, birthday, office, family or whatever the need may be. Discussion has come up and organization is being discussed for the course to be used as a wedding venue as well. The cart house has full electric and has been used by several groups for indoor/outdoor parties, etc.

The play at the golf course is anchored by weekly leagues for men, women and couples. This year a couple of senior groups started their own play on a week day morning.

The course also offers reel mower sharpening for other golf venues, baseball fields, parks, etc. The maintenance of natural grass fields and courses makes the reel mower a must have for groundskeepers.

Fourché Valley also offers opportunities for area businesses and professionals through marketing and hole sponsorship. Hole sponsorship is $300 annual and is a direct support for the course as well as a permanent reminder for players and guests.

Fourché is looking good and the greens are back with a lot of hard work by staff and members. Watch for announcements after the first of the year for tournament schedules, league play dates and meetings and membership information.

The Spring will feature a Membership Tournament Day with opportunities for regulars and guests to enjoy 2020 and get a kick start to the season.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a hacker or a handicapper, the course offers some great beauty in the foothills of the Ozarks and a chance to relax and get away right here at home.

Fore!