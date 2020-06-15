Alayna Clapp, Kingston 1st grade; Jackson Bourbon, Potosi Kindergarten; Jasper Hulsey, Potosi Early Childhood Development were all winners of the contest. Alayna was very excited about her cucumbers and had expanded her garden to raise vegetables for her family and her rabbits. Jackson was able to start about every seed and had great plants. Jasper kept after his parents to get seeds started from the day he received them! Great kids and future farmers! They all loved their tractors. Thank you to everyone who participated. This was a great opportunity for the youngsters to learn about agriculture and science while having to be out of school. The contest was organized by Washington County Farm Bureau President Jim Reed. A very wet Spring had been a challenge for all gardens and farmers. Congratulations to these young farmers and here’s to growing your own farm fresh produce. (Submitted Photos)
Washington County Farm Bureau My 1st Garden contest winners
