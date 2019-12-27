A BRIEF LOOK BACK- 2019 YEAR-END REVIEW

The media and individuals all across our county, state and nation and around the world traditionally use the final week of the year to wind down from the fast pace and pressures of the Christmas holiday season and to tie up any loose ends for the year just passed as they make plans for what hopefully will be a bright New Year.

The New Year 2020 (twenty-twenty) will again be ushered in with the traditional watch night vigils, gospel singings, get togethers, parties, dances, dinners, etc. locally, around the area, the state, the country and the world.

At this time of year people everywhere have a tendency to reflect on the happenings of the year just passed and make a final evaluation of whether it was a good year or a bad one before moving on to the next. It’s not that you have a choice, but it is fun to reflect and recount.

There are those who will contend that little if anything of much significance took place during the year, while others will believe it to have been a busy year - maybe even the busiest yet - either contention of course depends entirely upon personal perspective.

Despite such conflicting opinions, it is only human nature to forget and set things aside, no matter how important they may have been at the time or how little time ago.

Join us now, if you will, for a brief look back at the year just passed.

We think you’ll agree that although the scene stays basically the same locally - it is really ever changing, evolving and improving - problems came up, then soon became history as life progressed rapidly, far too quickly many believe!

As people look back at 2019 the talk will most likely still be about the improving economy, congressional and legislative gridlocks, as well as stock market rises and falls, business openings in the area and changes across the local landscape. And of course now, with 2019 virtually ‘out the door’ we have the third president of the U.S. impeached, facing an impeachment hearing as this is written. How unfortunate that Washington, D.C. really has become separated from the United States. We say, and have said many times over the years, days, weeks, etc. ‘These 50 states’. How true that has become with the D.C. elected forgetting it, the fact that ‘it’ is they’re supposed to be representing us. Difference of opinion, it’s great and it is what has always made the world go around. As I grew up, I almost always heard the comment ‘It doesn’t matter who you vote for, they’re all politicians’, and that’s true the further up the ladder you go. Locally, we are preparing for an election year - the 2020 campaigns. And locally, I believe that our candidates have the community in mind, and what is or could be best for the majority. So check your voter registration and make sure you’re up to date. Cast your vote, it is your opinion and it does make the world go around.

Now, back to the subject at hand - 2019. What a year we have had, and we had it together. As a rural county in Missouri, we share a lot even if it isn’t first hand, it usually still effects all. We’ve lost friends this year, we’ve watch some families suffer and struggle, and at the same time we’ve seen people pull together because that’s what we do.

Take a look at the headlines and side notes that have been accumulated here and see what rings a bell or maybe what you may have missed. We’ve gotten a start on the review, and it follows here. Enjoy, reflect and remember –