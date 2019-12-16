Area Schools Closed due to Icy Road Conditions and Continuing Bad Weather 12/16/19

All area schools have been closed for Monday, December 16th, 2019. The roads have icy spots so please, unless you have to be out, stay home. With more Winter mix headed our way the roads will undoubtedly get worse. Please use caution when driving.
Also, if you do have to travel you can pack essential supplies in case of emergency.
Icy conditions may contribute to power outages, be prepared at home and on the road.
