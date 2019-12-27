ROY’S CONVENIENCE STORES MAKING CHANGES, EXPANDING

Roy’s at Irondale has just gotten a new canopy with new gasoline pumps installed along with new registers and a new manager. The store is one of nine area Roy’s. The newest addition to the Roy’s stores is in Leadwood. Brad & Kelly Juliette, Roy’s owners, are please to announce the new location, just across from Dollar General in Leadwood. The store will be going through changes beginning in January and Brad Juliette said, “I look forward to being in Leadwood, it will be a great addition for us and it’s a great community to serve.”