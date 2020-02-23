Officer Involved Shooting Friday, Feb. 21st, 2020 in Old Mines

On February 21, 2020, Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of North State Highway 21 for a possible suicide.

The Washington County Ambulance District was contacted and requested to stage near the scene, which they did. Upon the deputy’s arrival, they contacted the female resident of the house. They learned from her that the male subject had not committed suicide but was in the bedroom asleep.

Due to the nature of the call, deputies requested to speak with the male subject, which the female granted. Upon contacting the male subject, they found him fully clothed and awake in bed. The deputies began speaking with the male subject advising him the reason for their presence. A deputy observed blood in the sink and bathtub in the adjacent bathroom to which they inquired with the male if he was injured. The male subject had both hands and his body covered with blankets during this time. Deputies observed a long bulge beneath the blanket that was pointed in the direction of the deputies.

During the conversation, they requested to see the male subject’s hands to check for injuries. The male subject refused to show his hands and began conversing about the deputies dying tonight and implying he had a weapon. While speaking with the male subject, he moved his right hand from beneath the blanket to reveal a pistol, which he pointed at a deputy. The male subject then moved the long item that was concealed beneath the blankets which revealed he was holding a shotgun in his left hand, which was pointed at the second deputy. The male subject threatened to kill everyone and again stated everyone was going to die tonight.

Deputies tried to deescalate the situation, but the male subject continued to tell the deputies they were not leaving alive. The male subject then moved the pistol aiming it at a deputy’s head, at which point fearing for his safety and the safety of others, the deputy discharged his firearm striking the male subject causing fatal injuries.

Washington County Ambulance personnel were positioned across the street and immediately entered the residence after hearing the shots fired call over the radio.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was summoned to the scene to complete the investigation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation along with the Washington County Coroner’s investigation will be forwarded to the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office upon completion. This is done in all law enforcement shootings so that a thorough and independent review is completed. I will not be releasing the name of the deceased or the deputies involved until the investigation is completed, nor will I release any further information not contained herein.

I would like to thank the Potosi Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Washington County Ambulance District and the Washington County Coroner’s Office for their assistance.

Sheriff Zach Jacobsen