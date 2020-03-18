The Washington County Farm Bureau Board is hosting a Shooting Match on Saturday, March 28th at Edg-Clif Winery, beginning at 10 a.m. that is open to everyone.
4H Shooters are welcome! There will be 10 meat rounds and 2 money rounds. There will be pot shots and shoot-offs for ties.
There is lots of prizes and a 50/50 drawing. The FFA Alumni Association will be doing food.
The Farm Bureau Board is looking for round sponsors. Accepting merchandise and money donations. Each sponsor will be recognized at the event. For more information call Jim Reed at 314-420-2752.
All proceeds will benefit Washington County 4H and FFA activities and programs.
Prices are Shoot $3 and Students $2. The plans are to shoot until 2 p.m. Edg-Clif is located on Highway AA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.