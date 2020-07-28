2020 Washington County Fair Livestock Auction Thurs., Aug. 6

Though the 2020 Washington County Fair had to be cancelled, the 4H/FFA Livestock Auction will go on next Thursday, August 6th at the Fairgrounds.
Judging will be held during the day, as usual, with the Livestock Auction set to begin at 6 p.m.
PLEASE NOTE - While the support of the youth is important and appreciated, the Sale will not be open to the general public, with only registered buyers being allowed on the grounds.
With social distancing and health concerns in mind, the ring will be set up in front of the stage and seating will be spread out around the venue.
The Livestock Auction is planned to be organized more in the fashion of a traditional auction with buyers being assigned numbers for bidding convenience and to be readily seen.
The youth have been working hard with their project animals for most of the year and the Washington County Fair Board and University of Missouri Extension were dedicated to holding the sale.
The only livestock shown, judged and sold will be the market animals. There will be no rabbits due to the State Veterinarian guidelines set forth earlier this month.
Buyers are encouraged to plan to attend and get to the Fairgrounds early for a number and a seat.
The 4H thanks everyone for their support of the youth projects.
