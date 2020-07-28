2020 Washington County Fair Livestock Auction Thurs., Aug. 6

2020 4H LIVESTOCK AUCTION SET FOR AUGUST 6TH, 2020

THE OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION 4H BEEF PROJECT STEER at the 2019 edition of the 71st Annual Washington County Fair was shown by Levi Murphy, son of Greg and Lindsay Murphy of Caledonia. The Overall Grand Champion Steer weighed in at 1440 pounds and was purchased by Arnold Ready Mix, represented by Chuck Smreker, at $3.00 per pound. Levi’s steer won Daily Gain, Reserve on Show and Reserve on Carcass. 4H Youth will be offering their project livestock for sale at auction at the Fairgrounds on Thursday, Aug. 6th at 6 p.m.

Though the 2020 Washington County Fair had to be cancelled, the 4H/FFA Livestock Auction will go on next Thursday, August 6th at the Fairgrounds.

Judging will be held during the day, as usual, with the Livestock Auction set to begin at 6 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE - While the support of the youth is important and appreciated, the Sale will not be open to the general public, with only registered buyers being allowed on the grounds.

With social distancing and health concerns in mind, the ring will be set up in front of the stage and seating will be spread out around the venue.

The Livestock Auction is planned to be organized more in the fashion of a traditional auction with buyers being assigned numbers for bidding convenience and to be readily seen.

The youth have been working hard with their project animals for most of the year and the Washington County Fair Board and University of Missouri Extension were dedicated to holding the sale.

The only livestock shown, judged and sold will be the market animals. There will be no rabbits due to the State Veterinarian guidelines set forth earlier this month.

Buyers are encouraged to plan to attend and get to the Fairgrounds early for a number and a seat.

The 4H thanks everyone for their support of the youth projects.