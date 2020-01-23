Washington County Memorial Hospital Hosting Blood Drive Thursday, Jan. 23rd

The Washington County Memorial Hospital is sponsoring a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Jan. 23rd from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Please come join us at the blood mobile which will be parked by the hospital’s main entrance. There is a shortage of blood products and your donation will help save many lives. We are counting on your presence to help us make a difference for someone in need.

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App on the App Store, Google Play or text BLOODAPP to 90999. Schedule appointments, get rewards and invite friends to join you on a lifesaving team.

The Hospital is located at 300 Health Way Drive in Potosi. Make an appointment online.