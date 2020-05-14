The City of Potosi decided on Monday, May 4th to schedule the annual Citywide Yard Sale for Saturday, June 6th in Potosi. The event usually draws a lot of traffic and is a fun day for many seeking treasures. The City encourages everyone to continue to use the safe space concept while doing business and being out in the community.
The Chamber of Commerce is again collecting addresses to assemble a map with a participating seller list. To participate in the Countywide / Citywide Yard Sale, sellers may call ‘The I-J’ at 438-5141 or email theijnews@gmail.com before Friday, June 5th at 12 noon.
The annual Spring Clean-up for the City will follow the yard sale date on Thursday & Friday, June 11th and 12th. Residents should get their items curbside on the correct days of their trash hauling services.
The City reminds sellers that the permit is waved on the ‘Citywide Day’ and encourages everyone to be safe while driving and shopping.
The City will not accept tires, batteries, paint or yard waste. Also no parts or loose metal.
If you have appliances to dispose of be sure to get them out. One appliance or white good per house. All refrigerators must have Freon removed by a certified technician and must be tagged.
Limit two bulk items per house. All limbs must be bagged or boxed- weight limit 30 lbs. maximum.
Boards or lumber no longer than 4 ft. All items must be stacked neatly at the curb.
Cooperation will be greatly appreciated. Questions, call City Hall at 438-2767.
