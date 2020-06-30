An interesting story with a great outcome has come from the Washington County Memorial Hospital. Following is a “Patient’s Perspective” that was recently shared by new mother, Ali Crocker.
‘I would like to thank the staff in the Emergency Room. In the early morning of Tuesday, June 9th, 2020, I came in with labor pains at 2:24 a.m. and within minutes they were delivering my baby girl.
They did an amazing job and were so kind through the process! Everything went smoothly and she came out perfectly healthy for our ride to Parkland.
They (the staff) were incredible! I can’t thank them enough! I wish I’d gotten their names because they seriously saved the night and deserve recognition! They were so kind, and I’m pretty sure it was all of their first time delivering!
We both have since made it home to settle in safe and sound! Thank you all!
– Ali Crocker
The Washington County Memorial Hospital followed with their own statement –
‘W.C.M.H. would like to thank Hannah, Doug and Kevin from our night shift for their amazing teamwork and ensuring that this baby girl and her mother were taken care of. Congratulations to Ali and her family on their new little bundle of joy!’
The following birth announcement appeared in the June 18th edition of ‘The I-J’ –
REBEL ROSE SIMS
Martin Sims, Jr. and Alexandria Crocker of Potosi are the parents of a new baby girl born on Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at Washington County Memorial Hospital, Potosi.
Rebel Rose Sims weighed 7 lbs. 13 oz. and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Pam and Leo Gusman, Marty Sims and Rebecca Hubbard.
