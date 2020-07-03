Washington County Emergency Operations Center met on Thursday, July 2, 2020 to discuss the Public Health Alert.
The Washington County Health Department is announcing a Public Health Alert due to a possible COVID-19 community exposure.
Prior to being diagnosed, a COVID-19 positive guest of a student attended the following event:
Potosi High School Graduation in Potosi, MO on June 27, 2020.
The Potosi R-3 School District has been notified and are working closely with the Health Department to notify the public.
Close contacts of the case have been notified by health department personnel; please note that this communication would be direct conversations with a health department nurse and not an automated message from the school district; however, any person attending the event should diligently monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 through July 11th. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a confirmed case for at least 15 minutes.
Persons who are NOT close contacts are at a low risk for developing COVID-19. If you attended the event but are NOT a close contact, you do NOT need to quarantine unless you develop symptoms. If you become ill, please contact your Healthcare provider.
The State of Missouri has a hotline number that you can contact at 877-435-8411 and speak with a COVID-19 expert.
Wearing masks in public is strongly encouraged. Six feet social distancing is the overarching action to minimize risk of exposure.
