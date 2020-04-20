Aona DeClue

Aona Joyce DeClue of Potosi was born May 13, 1947 in Potosi, a daughter to the late Harry E. and Georgia Virginia (Helms) DeClue. Aona departed this life Tuesday, April 7, 2020 having reached the age of 72 years, 10 months and 25 days.
Aona is survived by her daughter, Melissa Cordia and husband Mike of Potosi; two grandchildren, Abigail Cordia and fiancé Corey Connell of St. Louis, Dillon Cordia and wife Kaleigh of Potosi; two great grandchildren, Kennedy and Delaney Cordia and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Aona was preceded in death by a sister, PalLa Parker.
Aona was a kind, caring and loving lady who never met a stranger. She was constantly on the go with her friends. She graduated from Potosi High School in 1965 and then furthered her education at the University of Missouri earning her Bachelors and Masters Degree. She taught at the School of Radiology at the University of Missouri systems for many years and during the same time she lobbied for the American Radiology Association. She proudly worked at the Washington County Hospital for 30 years and served as the Director of Radiology. She served on several local service community boards including C2000 and was committed to the success of the community. She had a solid faith in Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church. Above all, her family and friends are what she cherished the most. Her kindness and stewardship towards those she loved will be greatly missed.
A private funeral service was held Monday, April 13th at 10 A.M. at St. James Catholic Church with Father Rodger Fleming officiating. A graveside service was held Monday, April 13th at 11 A.M. at Calvary Cemetery in Potosi with Father Rodger Fleming officiating.
Serving as pallbearers were Mike Cordia, Dillon Cordia, Corey Connell, Robert Mills and Dr. Paul Villmer.
All services were under the care and direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
