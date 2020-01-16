Washington County Farm Bureau Receives Special Project Award

JEFFERSON CITY – The Washington County Farm Bureau was honored with a Special Project Award during the 105th annual meeting of Missouri Farm Bureau at Lake of the Ozarks held on December 9.

Washington County won for their “Agri-Land” exhibit at the county fair. Jim Reed, county president (at right in photo), accepted the award for the county from Blake Hurst, Missouri Farm Bureau president.

Farm Bureau membership dues, and the tireless work of the board president Jim Reed, made it possible to bring agricultural to county youth at Washington County’s local fair. Agricultural education was the goal during the 4 days of the county fair with interactive games and displays at “Agri-Land” in the exhibit hall.

Only one special project award is presented in each of the organization’s seven membership categories with each winning a $100 cash award.

Washington County was also awarded the maximum of 6 Gold Stars for completion and participation throughout the year in agricultural related areas. The categories were: Quota, Membership, Young Farmers and Ranchers, Public Policy, Marketing Commodities, and Public Affairs.

Farm Bureau membership dues, and the tireless work of the board president Jim Reed has made it possible to bring agricultural to Washington County’s local fair. This was achieved by this year’s Special Project. Washington County Farm Agricultural education to our youth during the 4 days of the county fair and every school in our county by participating in Rural Safety Day in October.