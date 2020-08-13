The 72 Annual Washington County Fair definitely looked different this year. No rides, no booths, no food but we did have livestock in the barn and the show and sale rings set up at the fairgrounds.
The Annual Livestock Auction was held on Thursday evening, Aug. 6th, beginning at 6 p.m. The shows for swine and steers were held starting early on Thursday morning. There were a good number and selection of animals and the youth had obviously worked hard to produce worthy animals for the market.
The 4H & FFA worked together with the Washington County Fair Board and University of Missouri Extension to put on a very successful show and sale for the young men and women.
The market animals were brought into the fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 5th, weighed and checked in for the shows the following morning.
The hogs were first with several in each weight class. There were several family and friends on hand for the show classes at the end of the livestock barn. Most everyone stayed to ‘their own group’ and respected personal space for friends and neighbors as the youth showed their animals.
Sam Murphy showed the Grand Champion Overall Swine and was the overall winner.
Following the hog shows, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Steer Show began at 11 a.m. with several classes brought to the show ring.
The Grand Champion Overall for the steers was shown by Ryder Yount. His steer weighed in at 1385 pounds and was also Grand Champion for Show.
The livestock shows were over by about 2 p.m. with an afternoon break before the evening sale.
The Livestock Auction began at 6 p.m. with a large crowd and numerous bidders with numbers in the well dispersed group. The show ring became the sale ring, with the auctioneers, Andrew Turner and Chad Nickelson, working from the back of a flatbed truck as usual. The ladies were set up on the fairgrounds stage to take care of buyers and sellers.
The auction went very, very well with everyone pleased at the prices and happy to support the youth.
Many people were happy to be at the sale, and just to be able to be out among people, even if at a distance.
The fairgrounds worked out well with plenty of room and parking for the sellers and the buyers. Area processors had made it a specific point to save space for the livestock that was sold on the evening.
Volunteers worked the main gate, writing down names and phone numbers for bidders and guests to have a record of the event and the traffic.
See a variety of photos of the youth and their buyers in this week and next as the event had over 40+ animals sold during the evening.
While the Washington County Fair Board was disappointed in having to cancel the Fair, they were pleased to be able to offer the youth a venue for the sale and keep part of the tradition alive.
