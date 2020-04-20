Rodney Lee Harris of Bismarck was born on March 2, 1954 in Spokane, Washington. He was a son to the late Earl Thomas Harris and Doris Jean (Key) Harris. Rodney passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 surrounded by loved ones having reached sixty-six years of age.
Rodney will be missed by all who knew and loved him including his longtime companion, Janet Phegley; four children, Josh Harris & Sarah Bishop, Katie Harris, Kacie Harris and Carrie Harris; two brothers, Michael (Sonja) Harris and Patricia (Eddie) Mosier; six grandchildren, Gage Harris, Logan Harris, David Harris, Samuel Harris, Cash Baldwin and Keaton Sadler; nieces & nephews, Todd & Matt Harris, Mindi Cole and Ben Mosier; also surviving are many dear extended family and friends.
Rodney is preceded in death by his parents, Earl & Doris Harris.
Viewing hours were private for immediate family only.
Funeral services to honor Rodney were held on Saturday, April 11th at 11 A.M., held at First Baptist Church of Bismarck, officiated by Pastor Matt Sheckles and Pastor Mike Harris. This was a drive-in, parking lot service only. Honoring Rodney by serving as his pallbearers were Logan Harris, Gage Harris, Keaton Sadler, Eddie Mosier, Ben Mosier, Matt Harris, Jeff Sumpter and Kenny Wakefield. Interment and final prayers were held at IOOF Cemetery concluding the service. Rodney received full military honors presented by the United States Air Force and V.F.W. Post 6947.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Shop with a Cop” in honor of Rodney L. Harris. These donations can be given to any First State Community Bank.
All arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.