Valley R-6 Drawing To Give Away Blues Tickets

The Valley R-6 School District Athletic Department is holding a benefit fundraiser that will see the winner get 2 tickets to the St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild game. The game is on Sunday, March 29th at 5 p.m. The tickets are Section 114, Row V, Seats 4 & 5.

Also, along with the hockey game, the winner will get a $100 Landry’s gift card, so plan to eat before the game.

And, the winner will also get to visit with Jeremy Boyer, St. Blues organist, and get a photo at the organ before the game.

The drawing will be Tuesday, March 17th. Tickets are being sold at all Belgrade State Bank locations. The tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. Good luck, and enjoy the game!