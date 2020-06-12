Jerry West Memorial Fund Charity Golf Tourney This Sat.

The Jerry West Memorial Fund was established in memory and honor of Jerry West, long time friend of the community and local businessman. Jerry passed away April 6th, 2018 after complications from treatment for throat cancer. His family and friends want to carry on the good works that Jerry was always willing to do and through this Memorial Fund they feel they can continue to serve the area and the people in it.
There has been a Board established for the Fund. The members include Jon Boyer, Chris West, Don Thompson, John Moore and Dave DeGonia. Along with the family, the group is working with friends to honor Jerry’s memory by raising money for the Fund to be able to support various causes throughout the year.
The second annual fundraiser for the fund is the Jerry West Memorial Fund Golf Tournament. Last year was a great testament to Jerry’s memory. The Tournament was set up for 18 golf teams and was full on teams before it was even totally organized. Friends, family and business associates from near and far wanted to be in, and just like that, the Tournament was full.
The organizers continue to be amazed at the outpouring of the community when it comes to doing something in Jerry’s name. The Tournament this year will have two stages for teams. The first stage will be at 7 a.m. and the second stage starts at 1 p.m. Hole sponsors and donations, door prizes and drawing prizes are being accepted. There are also t-shirts being designed that will be available for purchase.
Jerry never passed on a chance to help someone. He knew it was the right thing to do and he usually had some fun while doing it. This annual golf tournament is just that. A chance for some fun with some great outcomes promised down the road.
Hole sponsorship is requested as a $100 dollar donation. Prizes of most any type will be accepted and donations for the Fund itself are always welcome.
T-shirts are available for $18/$20 a piece. The design is gray, burgundy and white. The shirt reads “2nd Annual Jerry West Memorial Golf Tournament”.
The Tournament will be held at Fourché Valley Golf Course on Saturday, June 13th. For those who want to support and be a part of the celebration of Jerry’s life, teams and sponsors are being accepted now.
To be a hole sponsor, order shirts, make a donation or reserve your spot for dinner, please send an email to jerrywestmemorial@yahoo.com and the group will get you included.
All support is appreciated and the family of Jerry thanks everyone for their continued care and support. Watch for more details and events throughout the year. With everyone’s support the Fund continues to benefit the community as a whole.
On Tuesday, June 2nd, there was 1 team spot left in the a.m. and 3 team spots left in P.M. Anyone that wants a team, first one with their money in gets the spot.
Yellow tournament shirts are still available thru the Foundation and Fourché Valley Golf Course still has some sizes of the polo style shirt left at the golf course. Afternoon meal and fun for $15.00 a person after 2 p.m.
The 2020 teams include:
7 A.M. Teams–
Dave DeGonia
Washington County
Memorial Hospital
Ronnie Pashia and Boys
First State Community Bank
American Family Ins.
Marty Simpson
Boyer Lumber
Lyndsey Paige Photography
Shepard Construction
Simply Elegant Cabinets
& Furniture
Randy Eaton
Jay Bust
Zach Jacobsen
Kevin McCoy
573 Bounce House
Dennis Blair Electric
Clay Moore/Paul Williams
Dean Portell
1 P.M. Teams–
Joyce Portell- Farm Bureau Ins
Mike Elliott/Snap on Tools
John & Donna Robart Family
Belgrade State Bank
Belgrade State Bank
Family Steak House
Short’s Stop Conv store
Politte & Coleman
Doug Haguewood/Craig Portell
Steve & Janet Carr
Garry West Family
McFarland Business Services
Advance Construction
McClain Family
Ray & Louie Seiberlich
Moore Funeral Home
Roy’s Convenience Store/
Hub’s Pub Potosi
Jeff Graves Pals
Thompson / Jenkins
This is the 2nd Annual Memorial Fund Tournament held in memory of Jerry West. The Fund has supported numerous projects, organizations and people over the past two years.
