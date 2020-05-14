COUNTRY MART SOLD, CHANGE IN OWNERSHIP

Harps Food Stores, Inc. taking over Country Mart store in Potosi. The change is set for Monday, May 18th, 2020 and the Potosi store will be CLOSED for the day. The majority of employees are staying with with the store and have been working with the new owners for the transition. The Potosi Country Mart is 1 of 20 stores the Harps company is taking over. A previous Harps news release said the company had 92 stores at the time of the purchase agreement. The company has grocery operations in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. The photo here is from the 2013 Re-Grand Opening that was celebrated at the Potosi location following a total loss of the building and business by fire. The photo was taken on August 1st of 2013 marking the official opening of the rebuilt grocery store.