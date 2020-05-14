Harps Food Stores, Inc. taking over Country Mart store in Potosi. The change is set for Monday, May 18th, 2020 and the Potosi store will be CLOSED for the day. The majority of employees are staying with with the store and have been working with the new owners for the transition. The Potosi Country Mart is 1 of 20 stores the Harps company is taking over. A previous Harps news release said the company had 92 stores at the time of the purchase agreement. The company has grocery operations in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. The photo here is from the 2013 Re-Grand Opening that was celebrated at the Potosi location following a total loss of the building and business by fire. The photo was taken on August 1st of 2013 marking the official opening of the rebuilt grocery store.
Developing News
developing
The City of Potosi decided on Monday, May 4th to schedule the annual Citywide Yard Sale for Saturday, June 6th in Potosi. The event usually draws a lot of traffic and is a fun day for many seeking treasures. The City encourages everyone to continue to use the safe space concept while doing b… READ MORE
Multimedia
Latest News
- County Clerk Open For Business Prepared For June 2nd Election By Jenny Allen, County Clerk
- Potosi High School Missouri Options Grads
- May 16th thru 22nd is . . . National Safe Boating Week!
- No Election Required In June For Several
- Washington County Emergency Operations Center For The COVID-19 Response INCIDENT COMMAND TEAM UPDATE By Justin Duncan • W.C.A.D. / E.O.C
- MDC Reports Spring Turkey Season Ended With 41,454 Birds Harvested Top Harvest Counties Were Franklin, Callaway & Laclede
- COUNTRY MART SOLD, CHANGE IN OWNERSHIP
- KINGSTON SENIORS HONORED AT CAMPUS
Most Popular
Articles
- Washington County Received $2.9 Million Through CARES Act - May, 202
- Washington County Memorial Hospital Still Open For Non-COVID-19 Patients Doctors Urge Patients To Continue To Seek Care
- As of May, 2020 Area Schools Plan Events, Graduations
- Potosi High School Missouri Options Grads
- Mary Alice DeClue
- Vivian Louise Cook
- John Lee Dean
- County Clerk Open For Business Prepared For June 2nd Election By Jenny Allen, County Clerk
- 3 Weeks / 2 Birds – Annual Spring Wild Turkey Season 2020 Opened MON., April 20th
- Robert Cleveland Moore
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.