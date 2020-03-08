The Potosi Lions Club will host an Active Shooter Training Class on Monday, March 9th at the Lions Den on Highway 185.
The Event Readiness Class will be conducted by Dallas Thompson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The class will present situational awareness training. Anything can happen in an instant and this class will help you be prepared.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and pre-registration is appreciated. To sign up for the class, please email cerichards06@gmail.com to reserve a seat. All individuals that are involved in community events, activities and organizations are encouraged to attend.
