Washington County Residents:
The 2020 Census is our chance to make sure the hard-earned tax dollars we send to Washington D.C. make their way back to Washington County. For every adult and every child that is not counted in the Census, our county loses $1,300 in federal dollars every year. That adds up to $13,000 per person over the next 10 years. Previously, upwards of 30 percent of Washington County’s population has been under-reported.
When every person is counted, we get our fair share of funding to pave our roads and rebuild bridges. Our health care programs and community health centers get more funding to take care of our family, friends, and neighbors. And our schools get important funding to take care of our kids.
In the past, federal funding has benefited the patients of Washington County Memorial Hospital with its Asthma Education Program known as Project CALM. Quality Matters was a federal award that helped patients with chronic diseases. Currently, the hospital is partnered with several other area agencies to address Opioid Misuse through a federal implementation award.
Let’s tell our neighbors about the importance of the 2020 Census. Because Missouri Counts!
/s/Michele Meyer
Chief Executive Officer
300 Health Way
Potosi, MO 63664
573-438-5451
