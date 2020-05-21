Memorial Day Service May 25, Soule’s Chapel

The Annual Memorial Day Services will be held at Soule’s Chapel on Monday, May 25, 2020.
A carry in dinner (bring your own sandwich this year) will be enjoyed at 1 P.M. The Memorial Service will be presented by Carl Wilson following the meal.
Be sure to bring your lawn chairs.
Soule’s Chapel is located off Hwy. 185 at Ebo at the end of Soule’s Chapel Road eight miles north of Potosi.
The next service will be Homecoming starting at 1 P.M. Sunday, September 20th, 2020.
Christmas Service will be Sat., Nov. 28th at 6 P.M.
