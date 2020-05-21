The All School Reunion for Potosi High School Alumni is set for the weekend of Saturday, July 18th and Sunday, July 19th, 2020.
The alumni group are encouraging all alumni to make an effort to attend the 26th Annual All School Reunion which will be held at the Potosi High School round building.
The get together will open with an afternoon Tea and Dinner Saturday evening and close with a Lite Breakfast Sunday morning. This is a time to renew acquaintances and make new “old” friends. Please make your plans now to attend and bring a fellow alumni.
Remember you didn’t just go to school with your classmates, but probably had friends in other classes.
2020 letters are eing mailed to the current list of Alumni. If your address has changed, if you want your name added to the list or if you have names and addresses of former classmates please send to Brenda West, 108 Church Lane, Potosi, Mo. 63664.
The Alumni have set up an email address to be used for the reunion = potosiallschoolreunion@gmail.com
The Annual Reunion provides a nice relaxed atmosphere and offers a wide variety of opportunities to visit.
The Alumni Reunion is for everyone. The way it works is when you come, make sure you tell some old friends and classmates ahead of time. The Officers want to encourage the “younger classes” to take advantage of the weekend. Several classes have held their own reunions on the same weekend and worked it out to be able to attend both.
This year the classes of ‘70, ‘75 and ‘80 have all been planning to get together on the weekend.
The R-3 School District has been a wonderful host for the Alumni Reunions. This year there are several construction projects that will be underway at R-3 during the Summer. The initial plan is use the round building gym/cafeteria as usual for the tea, dinner and breakfast.
The school’s bond issue projects are now in the works with some already starting.
The weekend has a little something for everyone.
Saturday, July 18th - Afternoon Tea at 3 P.M. in the P.H.S. Round Building, Dinner 6 P.M. P.H.S. Round Building; with a time to visit and a great chance to catch up with old friends!! Interested alumni are welcome to go the Potosi Elks Lodge Hall after dinner for an evening of music and socializing.
Sunday, July 19th - Warm Breakfast 7:30 to 10 A.M. at the Round Building. Fresh fruits, donuts, biscuits & gravy & scrambled eggs with coffee or juice. All for just $20 per person again this year.
A lot of time and effort go toward the planning, but that’s some of the fun. The weekend is yours, and for the small fee, the committee feels it is well worth the time and money! Please mark your calendar and come visit. You’ll be glad you did.
To date Potosi High School has graduated 11,268 students.
Reservation is $20 per person,and covers the Reunion Tea, Dinner, Evening Social and Lite Breakfast. Make check payable to P.H.S. Alumni Assoc., c/o Brenda West, 108 ChurchLane, Potosi, Mo., 63664. Early registration greatly appreciated to assist with planning for the food. Deadline is July 15th, 2020.
This year Fourché Valley Golf Course is offering a special rate for Potosi alumni during the reunion. All golfers are welcome!
If you prefer please contact us by email at potosiallschoolreunion@gmail.com and the reunion can also be found on facebook.
