Washington County Backstoppers will be hosting the 13th Annual Deputy Michael Triplett Memorial Benefit Golf Tournament Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at Fourché Valley Golf Club (a beautiful Gary Kern Designed Course “Jewel of the Ozark”) on Hwy. 8 West at Shirley.
The Four-Person Scramble Event will have a Shotgun Start at 10 A.M. It will be 18 Holes-Flighted.
Entry Fee will be $200 per team - open to first twenty teams signed-up. A few team openings are available, call 573/854-0312 or 438-PUTT.
Light lunch snack on the course- with Pulled Pork Dinner to follow. Refreshments available.
Skins Game, Longest Drive, Closest to Pin Contests.
Send names of players and entry fee to: Chief Michael Gum, Potosi PD, One Police Plaza, Potosi, Mo. 63664 or you may call 573/854-0312 or sign-up at the Fourché Valley Pro Shop (438-PUTT).
Hole sponsorships available for $100.
All proceeds to The Backstoppers, Inc. Support is greatly appreciated.
