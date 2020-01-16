MTF Long Spurs Set Annual Turkey Banquet

The Mark Twain Forest Longspurs have set the Annual Turkey Banquet hosted for NWTF for March 7th, 2020. The banquet will again be at the Potosi Lions Club on Highway 185.
The turkey banquet brings hunters and sportsmen together to support the turkey hunting tradition and outdoor life in general.
For more information, sponsorship, tickets, etc. please contact Tony Hollinsworth at 573-854-0497.
