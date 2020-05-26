Washington County Clerk Jenny Allen reminds Washington County Voters that the rescheduled April Municipal Election is next Tuesday, June 2nd. Registered voters can still cast an Absentee Ballot at the County Clerk’s Office on the main floor of the County Courthouse located at 102 N. Missouri Street in Potosi until Monday, June 1st at 5 p.m.
Voters are reminded to check your registration and make sure your information is current. Most election ballots only take a few minutes to cast, but problems with Voter Registration can cost everyone a lot more time during the process.
The Municipal Election was set for Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 but was moved by Missouri Governor Mike Parson due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. This election has school boards, city councils and other boards that have a variety of candidates for their specified districts. Absentee voting is now going on at the Washington County Courthouse.
The Cities of Potosi and Irondale the only municipalities with contested races. Potosi has a race for Mayor between incumbent Thomas ‘T.R.’ Dudley and challenger Joseph Blount and a contest between incumbent Alderman Elmer Akers and challenger Teresa Richards in Ward II. With the passing of John L. Boyer, candidate for the newly defined position of City Collector who was running against Angella (Coffman) King, that contest has been decided prior to the vote.
The City of Irondale is electing two Aldermen with four candidates on the ballot. Incumbent Paula Forrester is seeking re-election with candidates Debra Porter, Doug Lawson II and Elaine Pulliam on the ballot.
Village of Caledonia is electing two trustees with two candidates on their ballot. John M. Robinson III and Nina Gilliam, both now serving, are candidates for re-election.
The Village of Mineral Point has three open seats with two candidates of the ballot, Mary Taylor and Estella Johnson.
There are school board contests in Potosi R-3, Valley R-6, Bismarck R-5, Richwoods R-7, West County R-4 and Crawford County R-1.
Potosi R-3 has 6 candidates for 3 seats with a single incumbent on the ballot. The ballot has Dallas Thompson, Hunter Belfield, Jenny Allen, Rebekah Jones, Randy Barron and Kelly Brueggen. Barron is the only elected board member seeking re-election. Jones was appointed to fill the seat left open after Kathy Silvey’s resignation.
Valley R-6 is electing 3 with Tess Weeks, Blake Yount, Pat Yount, Trina Kirby and Ben Moore as candidates. Both Blake Yount and Pat Yount along with Trina Kirby currently serve on the board for the Vikings.
Bismarck R-5 has 4 candidates for 3 seats on the board, Brad Brown, Bill Skaggs Jr., Matt Dunn and Terry Skinner. Brown, Skaggs and Dunn are incumbents.
Richwoods R-7 ballot has 5 candidates for three seats. Mike Mester, Gary Boyer, Jim Vandivort, Joel Renfro and Jessica Portugal all filed. Mester, Boyer and Vandivort are all incumbents seeking re-election.
West County R-4 has 3 candidates for 3 seats and a contested race for an unexpired term. Both Rock Alan Stevens and Chris Briley have filed to fill the unexpired seat.
Crafword County R-1 has the same set of 3 for 3 for seats with an unexpired term being contested by Andrew Ryan Graddy and Paul Louis Sappington Jr.
Crawford County R-1 also has a special election for a general obligation bond of $2.3 million dollars for updates, repair, furnishing, security and safety concerns. The ballot language says the tax levy for the district will remain unchanged.
The only other ballot at this election is for a board member for the Sullivan Fire Protection District. Three candidates, Bob Mesger, Danny Banning and Jordan Tod, are running for a single seat for a 6 year term.
There were several entities that did not have to have a ballot election. They included the Washington County Ambulance District, Washington County Hospital Board, Central Dispatch 911, Kingston K-14 School, Sullivan School, East Central College, Bismarck Fire, Caledonia Fire, Irondale Fire, Richwoods Fire, Belgrade Water Supply District, Public Water Supply District #4 and the Springtown Water Board. These groups did not have filings over the number of seats open, therefore not needing an election by public.
The next general election is the Primary Election that will be held on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020. This is a ‘pick your party’ election that will have candidates from Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, 8th District Congressional Representative, 3rd District State Senator, 118th District State Representative, 119th District State Representative, 144th District State Representative, 1st & 2nd District County Commissioners, County Sheriff, County Assessor, Public Administrator, County Coroner, County Surveyor, Township Committeemen and Committeewomen and a 2 year unexpired term for the Circuit Clerk.
After the Primary Election to pick the candidates, the General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3rd, 2020. This Election will put candidates together for the General Election ballot.
The County Clerk is still looking for applicants for Election Poll Workers for the 2020 Elections. Requirements to work at the Poll are: 18 years old; registered to vote in Washington County; have transportation; and must pick a party - Republican or Democrat. To find out more about working a Poll, call the County Clerk’s Office at 438-4901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.