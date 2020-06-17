Washington County Farmers Market opened for the season on Saturday, June 13th at the County Courthouse Parking Lot. Hours are 7:30 A.M. until sellout.
Farmers Market members have been selling plants for a few Saturdays already. Some may be in operation on June 20th during the Moses Austin Heritage Festival.
Farmers Market opens at the Washington County Health Department Pavilion, 520 Purcell Drive, Potosi Wednesday, June 24th with hours, 7:30 A.M. to sellout. Kids Day- Face Painting, Music, Giveaways! The Classic Moments Music Show will be entertaining from 9 to 11 a.m. In cooperation with the Washington County Health Department and Extension Office, local citizens are able to get fresh fruits, vegetables and other items throughout the Summer.
A County Farmers Market Growing Season Cookbook has again been published. Advertising support has allowed for a large number of $2 coupons for use at the Farmers Market.
Cookbooks are offered for sale at $3 each. They are available at the Farmers Market, County Health Office, University Extension and at ‘The I-J’ Office.
The Farmers Market would like to welcome non-profit organizations, such as 4-H Clubs, church groups, Boy Scouts, VFW, etc., who are looking for a location to hold a fundraising event to consider the Market as a venue. There is no fee but the organization must obtain a voucher from the Extension Office to present to the market manager. There is a limit of one food vendor per week; call 438-2671 or stop by the Extension Office on North Missouri St. to reserve your weekend as soon as possible.
Daily rental fee for vendors is $10 per space, payable to the market manager each market day or to the Extension Office prior to market day. Seasonal rental fee is $25 payable before June 1st for returning members. Sellers paying seasonal rental fee may become members of the Washington County Farmers Market.
For more information, or if you have questions, contact the Washington County Extension Office at 113 N. Missouri St., Suite A, Potosi, by phone 573/438-2671 or by email at washingtonco@missouri.edu
The Health Department has urged the community to support the Farmers’ Market by purchasing their fresh fruits and vegetables.
Local area producers are offering a wide variety of home grown fruits, vegetables, berries, flowers, plants, honey, baked goods, etc.
Your support is greatly appreciated.
2020 Senior Farmers Market
Voucher Program Set
The Senior Coupon Booklets are now available for pick up at the Washington County Health Department. Booklets will be given to Seniors 62 and older. The booklets contain (10) $2 coupons. The coupons can be used towards purchase of any fresh produce or food item at the Washington County Farmers Market. Only one booklet per client will be issued at this time unless other funding becomes available. There are a limited number of booklets.
Funding for this program is provided by sponsorship and sale of the Washington County Farmers Market Cookbooks.
Washington County Farmers Market hours; Saturdays 7:30 A.M. to sell out at the Washington County Courthouse and Wednesdays starting June 24th, 7:30 A.M. to sell out at the Washington County Health Department.
