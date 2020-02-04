Sayers Senior Center Hosting Dance Sat., Feb. 8th - The Independent-Journal: Coming Events

Sayers Senior Center Hosting Dance Sat., Feb. 8th

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, February 4, 2020 12:00 am

Sayers Senior Center Hosting Dance Sat., Feb. 8th

The Sayers Senior Center is a hosting a dance with music by “Certified Country” on Saturday, February 8th.

The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and everyone is welcome to come by and enjoy the music. Free food, raffles and attendance prizes. Contribute a side dish or a dessert if you wish!

Admission is $6 a person and the evening will last until 9:30 p.m.

Sayers Senior Center is located at 109 Lawrence Street in Potosi, MO.

© 2020 The Independent-Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in , , on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 12:00 am.

Most Popular

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, The Independent-Journal, Potosi, MO. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com