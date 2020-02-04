Sayers Senior Center Hosting Dance Sat., Feb. 8th

The Sayers Senior Center is a hosting a dance with music by “Certified Country” on Saturday, February 8th.

The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and everyone is welcome to come by and enjoy the music. Free food, raffles and attendance prizes. Contribute a side dish or a dessert if you wish!

Admission is $6 a person and the evening will last until 9:30 p.m.

Sayers Senior Center is located at 109 Lawrence Street in Potosi, MO.