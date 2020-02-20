2020 Washington County Expo Celebrates History & Tourism

The Annual Expo for Washington County will be held in conjunction with the Annual Winter Shoot at Old Mines held by La Brigade a Renault.

The Winter Shoot is set for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22 & 23, 2020 and the Expo will be on Sunday, Feb. 23rd from 1 to 4 p.m.

The St. Joachim School has graciously allowed the Expo use of the Cafeteria, located directly behind the St. Joachim Church.

The Winter Shoot uses the grounds of the Church and will have camps, traders and exhibits set up at the ‘old village’ while the shoot is set up across the road, and up the bottom.

The Expo celebrates the history of the area and the organizers felt that it would be a great opportunity to join the Winter Shoot on Sunday afternoon. The Expo had been held at the Potosi Lions Den previously (and the Lions were also gracious hosts) but the change moves to a different location in the County and also ties into the Rendezvous system that is celebrated during the Winter Shoot.

The area historical societies and clubs plan to have exhibit booths along with other participants from the community. The Old Mines Area Historical Society will offer publications and research help and tips. Mine a Breton Historical Society will display artifacts and photos as well as written materials. The Village of Caledonia will have special displays and memorabilia celebrating their recent Bicentennial in 2019. The Medical Bus will be on display as well.

La Brigade, the weekend event host, is a historical reenactment group that will display a living history example of the early 1800’s in Old Mines.

The public is welcome and encouraged to attend both events. There is no charge for admission at either venue and the time spent will be enjoyed by all.

Come start 2020 with some fun!