REED’S EXPRESS TO OPEN in the former 5th Generation location (after health pandemic) at 506 East High Street, across from the Washington County/Potosi I.D.A. Office. The shop will feature antiques, collectibles and themed merchandise. Consignment booths will be offered. The antique store is a project of Brad & Kelly Juliette and Chris & Denise Reed. The owners plan a large clearance sale when traffic is again allowable at the shop following the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch ‘The I-J’ for more details to follow.