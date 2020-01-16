2020 KINGSTON HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING ROYALTY - The Independent-Journal: Coming Events

2020 KINGSTON HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING ROYALTY

Posted: Thursday, January 16, 2020 3:51 pm

Kingston High School will celebrate its 2020 Basketball Homecoming tomorrow night (Friday, January 17th).  Front from the left, SENIORS--Ludovico Zucca, Marly Reed, Gracie Coleman, Kyle Vandergriff, Christalina Freedman, Kyle Reando, Troy Gildehaus and Catie Johnson; and Second Row, JUNIORS--Lucas Galhardo, Josie Pierce, Noah Bowers, Erica Boyer, Grace Miller and Mark Upchurch; and Third Row, SOPHOMORES--Landen Hoefelmann, Tania Jenkins, Madison Nelson and Dylan Morrison; and Top, FRESHMEN--Camryn Horton and Alex Ware.                                            (School Photo)  

