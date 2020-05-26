The Class of 2020 Valley Vikings will celebrate their graduation on Saturday, July 11th, 2020.
The Valley R-6 School Board updated the tentative date during a meeting on Thursday, May 21st. The schedule has been changing as the Covid-19 Pandemic has continued to effect the school 2019-2020 school year.
The Junior / Senior Prom has been reset for Saturday, June 27th for the upper classmen at Valley.
Details for events are being worked out at this time and specifics will be released to the public in the near future.
