Potosi Natural Gas Department is reminding gas consumers that Friday, July 10th is the deadline to sign up for the 2020-2021 heating season Levelized Payment Plan.
Consumers can take the guess work out of budgeting for the monthly natural gas bill by signing up for levelized payments-you’ll pay eleven equal payments and then make adjustment payment next June.
There’s no more end of the month surprises with the City of Potosi’s Natural Gas Budget Plan-Residential Homeowners and Landlords can make their bills predictable-level out the highs and lows with levelized payments.
Stop by Potosi City Hall to sign up by 4 P.M. Friday, July 10th - Take the sting out of unusually high Winter gas bills.
