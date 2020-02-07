Washington State Park Hosts CCC Co. 1743 Celebration Feb. 8

JEFFERSON CITY – Washington State Park is hosting an open house celebration of Civilian Conservation Corps Company 1743 in honor of African American History Month. The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the interpretive center. Civilian Conservation Corps Company 1743 was an African American company of the CCC and their craftsmanship can be seen throughout the park.

At 1 p.m., there will be a hike from the interpretive center to the overlook shelter, built by Company 1743. The hike, approximately 1-mile long over natural surface on part of the 1000 Steps Trail, is guided by interpretive staff who will highlight cultural resources from Company 1743. Please dress accordingly for this outdoor experience.

Washington State Park interpretive staff will be on hand to discuss the cultural and historical significance of Company 1743 and their unique contribution to the park. Self-guided driving tour maps will be available for those that want to explore the park and see the stonework and historic construction. Photographs and artifacts from CCC Company 1743 will be on display.

Refreshments will be available during the open house. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, but those who would like to attend may register at https://icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb under the Activities tab.

Washington State Park is located south of St. Louis, 10 miles south of DeSoto on State Highway 21. For more information about the event, contact the park office at 636-586-5768.

For more information on Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.