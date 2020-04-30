The Potosi Elks Lodge #2218 will be hosting the American Red Cross Blood Drive for the Washington County Memorial Hospital on Monday, May 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Elks are hosting the Blood Drive for W.C.M.H. as they are dealing with the Coronavirus and can not handle foot traffic at the moment.
The Drive will be in the Lodge Hall and appointments are encouraged to help with social distancing and health safety concerns.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter WashingtonCoMemorial. Be sure to use Rapid Pass and save time by doing the reading and history ahead of your visit.
