Nomination for Belgrade, Caledonia & Valley R-6 Distinguished Alumni Spotlight Award

A message from John M. Robinson, III, President of the Caledonia/ Valley R-6 Alumni Association, Inc.

Fellow Alumni,

A new year has begun and I hope that you all had a wonderful holiday season. In early 2016, the Alumni Board designed an award that would spotlight an honored alumnus of the schools that made up the Valley R-6 District. Through kind remarks, enthusiasm, and interest from all the alumni who support our all-school reunion, we have been honored to recognize Mr. Harold “Hal” Loughary (2016), Dr. Kirby L. Turner (2016), Nancy (Sutton) Petersen (2017), Daniel Dickey (2017), Robert (Bob) Turner (2018) Joe Snyder (2018), Paul W. Robinson (2019) Candide (Fields) Walton ( 2019) and retired Brigadier General Larry Stevenson (2019) as recipients of such award.

It is now time to accept nominations for 2020. The Alumni Distinguished Spotlight award recognizes achieve-ment of an exceptional nature in any field, vocation or voluntarism. This designation is not given in recognition of a single remarkable achievement, but given to those alumni who have attained and maintained high standards in their chosen fields and in service to society and their community.

RULES: Nominations will only be solicited from the general alumni of the Belgrade, Caledonia and Valley R-6 High Schools. The nominee must have attended one of these three schools. Once the open nominations are received, the presiding President of the Alumni Board will select an independent committee to review and select the winners. {no members of the current Alumni Board shall serve on the Selection Committee}.

Open nominations will run from January 1, 2020 through March 1, 2020.

The 60th annual Alumni Reunion will take place Saturday, May 2, 2020, and I hope many of you will be able to attend. The awards and our annual scholarship will be presented at the luncheon.

Please fill out a Nomination form and mail to John M. Robinson, III, ATTN: Alumni Award, Post Office Box 44, Caledonia, MO 63631 or email your nomination to robinsonltd1962@gmail.com before March 1, 2020.

This year the Alumni Committee will be highlighting the Classes of 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2001, and 2010 and celebrating the district’s 67th anniversary. Start contacting your classmates! Hope to see you at the Reunion!!

John Robinson, III, Class 1981

Alumni President