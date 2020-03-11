Heartfelt Singing At Pine Valley F.G.C.

Pine Valley Full Gospel Church, 5 1/2 miles South of Potosi on Hwy. 21, will be having their 1st singing of the year on Saturday, March 21 beginning at 6 P.M. Heartfelt will be bringing forth the word in song. The congregation are inviting the community to come out, bring someone with you & receive a blessing from this annointed group! Refreshments will follow the singing.