La Brigade Sets Dates Shoot & Rendezvous

Dennis Boyer, La Brigade a Renault, has announced the dates for the Winter Camp and the Rendezvous in La Vieille Mine.

The Winter Camp Renaudiere Meat Shoot and Rendezvous is set for Saturday and Sunday, Feb 22nd and 23rd, 2020. Shooting is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Period dress is required for shooters and campers.

The 36th Annual La Fete a Renault Rendezvous is set for Saturday and Sunday, May 16th & 17th, 2020. The Fete also features a shoot as well as a variety of events, music and fun. Period dress required for shooters and campers, please.

To find out more, contact Dennis Boyer at 573-210-8362 or Dick Juliette at 573-438-5350 or 573-315-1748. Merci.