Jefferson College Offering Free Job Training Through SkillUP Program Provides Services for Low-Income Residents

Those on food stamps are now eligible to get free training at Jefferson College thanks to the SkillUP grant program that provides free tuition and support services to individuals receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamp) benefits.

Through the College’s short-term training programs, SkillUP can help individuals achieve a new career path, obtain employment, and realize self-sufficiency.

The SkillUP program provides eligible SNAP recipients the opportunity to gain skills, training, or experience that will improve their ability to attain employment. The program offers job search, training, education, and supportive services to all participants. Jefferson College will help individuals select their desired program of study and offer both personal and academic assistance throughout.

Jefferson College SkillUP training programs include:

Certified Nurse Assistant

Certified Medication Technician

Manufacturing Technician

Medical Assistant

Construction and Mechanical Occupations (CAMO)

Certified Logistics Technician

The SkillUP grant program is administered by the Missouri Department of Social Services, Family Support Division and funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Missouri’s 13 community and technical colleges are participating in this program to provide the education and training to SNAP participants. Each college has a range of programs available to participants and will guide them in choosing a pathway based on interviews and testing.

SNAP recipients can learn more about the free program at Jefferson College by contacting SkillUP Coordinator Morgan Klousia at (636) 481-3456 or emailing mklousia@jeffco.edu or by visiting www.jeffco.edu/SkillUP.