Kingston Reschedules Its Annual Homecoming Date

The Kingston K-14 School District has rescheduled its annual Basketball Homecoming for Friday, January 31st. Inclement weather last Friday, (January 17th), has necessitated the change of date. The theme for this year’s Homecoming is “Decades.” “Homecoming Friday Night” is a Kingston Community Event and the public is cordially invited to attend.

High School and Junior High students participated in dress-up Spirit Days during Homecoming Week, January 13-17. Elementary and Primary students also celebrated Homecoming with spirit days. Spirit days will not be repeated, but other special events will be planned for next week.

Activities on the new Friday evening date will include High School Boys Junior Varsity and Varsity basketball games. The Cougars will now host the Valle Catholic Warriors beginning at approximately 6 p.m., instead of Arcadia Valley. An extra Freshman boys basketball game will be played earlier in the afternoon. “Kingston Little Miss and Little Mister” will be crowned between the Junior Varsity and Varsity games. The Kingston Pep Band, Kingston Cheer Team, and “Courage the Cougar” will also entertain throughout the evening.

The Kingston Homecoming Queen and King Coronation Ceremony immediately follows the basketball games. After the coronation, Kingston High School students will attend a semi-formal Homecoming Dance until 11:30 p.m.

In addition to the Friday night activities and spirit days, Junior High students created Homecoming bulletin boards and other decorations. High school students participated with oversized “Gymnasium Banners.”

Grades 6-12 will all participate in activities to secure class “bragging rights” during the annual Friday afternoon Homecoming Pep Assembly on Friday, January 31st. The Kingston Student Council is producing this event. The assembly will include games, pep band songs, the miniature “Parade of Floats,” and the ever-popular, “Classes Dance-Off.”