February 1st . . . Special Meeting For Rogue Creek Owners

With the newest improvements being complete with the security gate and system, the Rogue Creek Board of Trustees has moved the quarterly meeting for Trustees and owners to Saturday, Feb. 1st at 12 noon at the Association Clubhouse.

Members of the Board of Trustees and the Gate Committee will be in attendance to answer questions. Remotes for gate access will be available for purchase ($50 each).

The regular quarterly meeting schedule will resume with the April meeting as usual, to be held on the last Saturday of the month at 12 noon at the Clubhouse.

All property owners are encouraged to attend. Meetings are held in April, July, October and January. The Board says, “Please make plans to attend. We’d love to see you there!”