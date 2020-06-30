Members of the Washington County Fair Association and Potosi Lions Club, the University Extension Council and 4-H Clubs are putting the finishing touches on extensive cleanup and refurbishing of the County Fairgrounds on Rt. 185 at the West edge of town in readiness for opening of the 72nd Anniversary Annual Washington County Fair which is set for Wednesday, August 5th and continue nightly through Saturday, August 8th as always during the first full week of August.
The 72nd Anniversary Fair has been expanded to include the Annual Memorial Blood Drive held in honor of Nancy Higginbotham.
The Nancy Higginbotham Memorial Blood Drive will be hosted this year by Mississippi Valley Blood Services. Presenting blood donors receive a person specific Season Pass to attend the 72nd Annual County Fair.
Wed., August 5th- Annual Talent Show - The deadline for entries is Friday, July 31st at 5 p.m. Live music by Dustin Coleman will follow at the close of the Talent Show at the stage.
Thurs., August 6th- 4-H Cattle Show and Sale - A chance to support area youth as they learn ‘hands on’ about agriculture and business in Missouri.
Work crews are sprucing up virtually all buildings and the grounds at the Lions Park in preparation for the 2020 edition of the County Fair- This year themed, “Together Again” You’ll notice lots of colorful decorations again this year and many more changes are being made- It’ll be the same familiar but somewhat different.
On the fairgrounds the well known ‘Corndog Stand’ is gone and a food trailer has been put in its place. A new building has been added for hand dipped ice cream.
The Fair will again feature the Unlimited Ride Wrist Bands which will sell for $14 each night and be good from 5 to 11 P.M. (Kiddies Day $10, 10 A.M. to 3 P.M.) Does not include General Admission to the Fairgrounds.
Outdoor booths will still be set up at the 72nd County Fair.
Washington County Fair Association Officers for 2020 are Randy Fryman, President; Julian Bub, Vice-President; John Higginbotham, Secretary; Mike Heflin, Treasurer; and Glennes Fryman, Asst. Treasurer and Executive Secretary Carrie Richards.
The major entertainment attraction of the Summer Season, the 2020 County Fair is set to get underway for its four night stand on Wednesday evening, August 5th at Potosi Lions Club Fairgrounds on Route 185 at the West edge of town and run consecutively Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 6th, 7th and 8th.
Fair Board President Randy Fryman emphasized that the County Fair again offers entertainment for people of all ages with education and commercial booths galore, exhibits, livestock, games, concessions, talent show, 4-H livestock auction, music, shows, kiddies day and more.
Rides and Midway are again being provided by P.B.J. Happee Days Amusements.
The always popular Potosi Lions Club sponsored Talent Show is again on the County Fair program. It will provide opening night entertainment Wednesday, August 5th. $625 in prize money is being offered and the show for 2020 will be in five divisions- Prizes are to be cash prizes of $75 First, $30 Second and $20 Third in each division of competition. Dustin Coleman will entertain on the stage with a live performance following the Talent Show.
Thursday, August 6th, the schedule will again feature livestock judging; 4-H Livestock Show and Sale and live music by Ben Turnbough.
Friday night, August 7th, the County Fair entertainment will feature music shows at 7 P.M. by Shannon Cox & Black Diamond and at 9 P.M. the Alexandra Kay Show.
Saturday, August 8th will feature Kiddies Day, and evening music shows by Bee Jay Smith & Last Boy Scouts at 7 P.M. and Missouri Native Jason Pritchett & Steel Horses at 9 P.M.
Wed., August 5th
Race Car & Driver Night
The Swine, Lamb and Goat Judging will get underway Wednesday at 8 A.M. and the Poultry Judging will be at 7 P.M. in the Barn.
The ever-popular Potosi Lions Club Talent Show will be the featured program on the opening night of County Fair 2020 on Wednesday, August 5th starting at 7 P.M. Wednesday night admission is set at $7. A Season Pass is available for $28 at all area banks.
Some $625 in prize money is being offered in five classes of competition. Prizes include cash prizes of $75 First, $30 Second, $20 Third in each division.
The event is open to entries from Washington and adjoining Counties.
To enter or for more information individuals are to contact Carrie Richards or Kody Heifner at 436-8051. Entry forms available at all Belgrade State Bank locations. Deadline is 5 P.M. Friday, July 31st. You may FAX your entry to 438-4250, return it to any Belgrade State Bank, email to washingtoncomofair@gmail.com or mail to P.O. Box 409, Potosi, Mo. 63664.
The line-up for the five Divisions in the Talent Show will include Division 1- Dance- all ages; Division 2; up to 7 years of age; Division 3: 8 to 12 years, Division 4: 13-16 year olds and Division 5: 17 years and up.
Contestants must be non-professional; Contestants may enter only once; (Exception - dancers may sing in their age class.) Each act is limited to five minutes and contestant is to provide their own music.
Thurs. August 6th
Feed & Farm Night
Thursday’s activities at the Fair will lead off with livestock judging, Beef Show at 8 A.M. Thursday, August 6th. The 4-H Livestock Auction will get underway at 6:30 P.M. Thursday. Open bidding for 4-H Steers, Market Hogs, Lambs, Chickens, etc. followed by the popular local musician Ben Turnbough.
Thursday night admission will be $7. Season Passes are available for $28.
Fri., August 7th
Washington County Fair Association President Randy Fryman has announced that “Shannon Cox & Black Diamond” will perform at 7 P.M. and the Alexandra Kay Show is at 9 P.M. at the 72nd Annual Washington County Fair.
Friday’s admission is $10.
‘Kiddies Day’
Sat., Aug. 8th
The traditional County Fair Kiddies Day will be Saturday, August 8th. Unlimited ride wrist bands will be $10 each 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. Admission is free to the grounds.
Numerous attendance prizes donated by area businessmen and individuals will be awarded at the close of the afternoon.
Food and refreshment stands and some booths will be open.
Sat., August 8th
Fair Board President Randy Fryman has announced Saturday night, Aug. 8th the Music Show set for 7 P.M. features “Bee Jay Smith & Last Boy Scouts” as opener for Missouri Native Jason Pritchett & Steel Horses Show at 9 P.M.
The Saturday Night, August 8th performer at 9 P.M. will be Missouri Native Jason Pritchett, a country singer and songwriter that has performed and recorded music in Brason and Nashville. Admission on Saturday night is $10.
Free Parking
There will not be any charge for parking of autos again this year at the Fair. General Admission Fee will be $7 on Wednesday and Thursday nights and $10 Friday and Saturday. A Season Pass may be purchased for $28 from local banks or opening night at the parking lot gate.
Children 9 & under will be admitted free.
Premium
Premiums are again being offered in Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Goats, Sheep, Swine, 4-H Clubs, Home Economics, Floriculture, Agriculture and Horticulture Products Divisions, etc. Premiums will be paid Monday evening as display items are picked up.
Enter Tuesday
Items being entered for premium judging are to be received Tuesday afternoon, August 4th, 3 to 7 P.M. (Livestock Wednesday, August 5th by 8 A.M.) Items may be picked up after 11 P.M. Saturday, August 8th with the assistance of attendant or after 5:30 p.m. Monday evening, August 10th. (Not responsible for items left after that time.)
BE THERE!!- Enjoy a variety of family fun- The 72nd Annual Washington County Fair, one of the area’s longest running late summer spectaculars.
SEE YOU THERE!
Don’t forget this is the only time you can get ‘Fair Fish’ at your favorite concession stand during the 72nd Annual Washington County Fair.
Plan on attending a night, or all nights, of the annual celebration of community, farm and fun!
