Farm women are generating a cultural tide in American agriculture that is moving management, assets and opportunities to a new wave of farmers across the country. At Annie’s Project, farm women become empowered to be better business partners or sole operators through networks and by managing and organizing critical information.
Annie’s Project is a discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing and the legal field. There’s plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants. It is a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other farm women who are both experienced and beginning.
Whether beginning or experienced, understanding the five areas of agricultural risk, knowing how to analyze agricultural spreadsheets and other necessary skills are vital.
Class dates are July 13 & 18. 8 A.M. - 4:30 P.M. and July 20, 6-9 P.M. Registration deadline is July 8. You can register online by visiting https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-potosi-washington-county OR contacting the Washington County Extension Office (573) 438-2671 for a mail in enrollment form.
The cost for the course is $75 per person, which includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. There will be refreshments and light meal available at each class. Course size is limited, so preregistration and payment is required. For more information contact Rachel Hopkins, MU Extension Ag Business Specialist at (573) 438-2671 or hopkinsrm@umsystem.edu.
