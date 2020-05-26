The Potosi High School has set Saturday, June 20th, 2020 as the tentative date for the Prom for Juniors and Seniors.
Eligible students wishing to bring an outside guest need to fill out the appropriate form if it has not already been done. Forms can be picked up from the P.H.S. office or printed from the Google Class of 2020 or Class of 2021 classroom.
All outside guest forms can be turned in at the drop box outside the main entrance of P.H.S. Forms must be submitted by Thursday, June 4th. Please include a phone number on the form so that contact can be made to confirm approval of the outside guest.
Do not submit any money or payment in the drop box. All fees will be collected at the door the evening of the Prom.
Please remember, Seniors get free admission. Juniors and outside guests are $25 each.
A graduation date of Saturday, June 27th has been chosen for the Senior Class of 2020.
