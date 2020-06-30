Dr. Larry W. Allen, D.V.M. has set up a Summer Rabies Clinic to begin on Monday, July 6th and go through Monday, July 20th in Washington County.
‘Doc’ Allen had to postpone the annual Spring Clinic due to the COVID-19 pandemic and exposure restrictions. To offer the rabies vaccination service to the area, Bates Creek Clinic has set up a new schedule for 11 dates in July.
The mobile clinics begin on Monday, July 6th at St. Joachim School parking lot in Old Mines from 6 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7th the Clinic goes to the Mineral Point School parking lot from 6 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8th, ‘Doc’ Allen will be at the Richwoods School parking lot from 6 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 9th there are two locations. The first is at Belgrade State Bank parking lot in Belgrade from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and then the Belgrade State Bank parking lot in Caledonia from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.
Friday, July 10th the Clinic goes to the Indian Creek Quick Shop parking lot from 6 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14th the Clinic will be set up at the parking lot at the Potosi High School from 6 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15th ‘Doc’ goes to the Shirley Fire House parking lot from 6 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 16th the Vaccination Clinic will be at Irondale Unico Bank, parking lot from 6 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 18th the Clinic will be at the Dickey Bub parking lot in Potosi from 12 noon to 1 p.m.
If a pet owner missed the clinics there will be a Vaccination make-up day will be on Monday, July 20th from 7 to 8 p.m. at Bates Creek Vet Clinic.
Vaccination for rabies is $14 per animal. The other shots offered are distemper/parvo (combo 7 in 1); puppy vaccinations (6-16 weeks); bordetella (kennel cough) and also feline distemper, all these additional vaccinations are $22 each per animal.
‘Doc’ Allen has done these clinics for years and tries to offer a convenient way to help pet owners keep up with their animals basic needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.