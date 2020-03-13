44TH Annual... County Democrat’s Slate St. Pat’s Dinner March 14th, 2020

The 44th annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, sponsored annually by the Washington County Democrat Club and Committee, will be held Saturday, March 14th starting at 1 P.M. at the Potosi Elks Lodge Reception Hall on North Missouri St. (Hwy. E) at the north edge of Potosi.
The meal will be the traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage, Ham, Green Beans, Slaw and all the trimmings.
Tickets are available from Democrat Club Members $12 for adults and $5 for children (12 and under).
You do not have to have a ticket to attend, tickets are available at the door. Carryouts are available also!
There will be Attendance Prizes and a 50/50 Drawing.
The St. Pat’s Program will open with the Pledge of Allegiance then the welcome. The Invocation will be pronounced and the meal blessed then the always delicious traditional Irish meal will be enjoyed.
Introductions will include County Democrat Elected Officials; Div. II Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn, Associate Circuit Judge Troy Hyde, Drug Court Judge John Rupp, Prosecuting Attorney Josh Hedgecorth, Assessor Debbie Summers, Surveyor Tim Daughtery and Coroner Brian DeClue; Democrat County Committee Officers; Chairman Pam Blair, Secretary Ryan Weeks and Treasurer Patti Boyer; Democrat Club Officers: President Linda Whitley, Vice-President/Secretary Ryan Weeks, Treasurer Pam Blair as well as the dignitaries in attendance.
Special Guest Speaker will be Iron County Presiding Commissioner Jim Scaggs.
At the close of the program attendance prizes will be awarded and drawing held for the 50/50.
Jim Scaggs serves as the current Presiding Commission of Iron County. He served 15 plus years on the South Iron School Board of Education. Served on two Missouri State Commissions, oversaw the Missouri State Parks and Soils Sales tax and Missouri Agriculture Economic Development Commission under Governor Mel Carnahan.
The Democrat Committee and Club invite everyone to attend, meet the candidates, office holders and guests.
