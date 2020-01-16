Kingston High Will Celebrate Homecoming In Its 24th Year

The Kingston K-14 School District will celebrate its annual Basketball Homecoming on Friday, January 17th. The theme for this year’s Homecoming is “Decades.” “Homecoming Friday Night” is a Kingston Community Event and the public is cordially invited to attend.

High school and junior high students participated in dress-up Spirit Days during Homecoming Week, January 13-17. Elementary and Primary students also celebrated Homecoming with spirit days.

Activities on Friday evening will include high school boys junior varsity and varsity basketball games. The Cougars will host the Arcadia Valley Tigers beginning at 6 p.m. “Kingston Little Miss and Little Mister” will be crowned between games. The Kingston Pep Band, Kingston Cheer Team, and “Courage the Cougar” will also entertain throughout the evening.

The Kingston Homecoming Queen and King Coronation Ceremony immediately follows the basketball games. After the coronation, Kingston High School students will attend a semi-formal Homecoming Dance until 11:30 p.m.

In addition to the Friday night activities and spirit days, junior high students created Homecoming bulletin boards and other decorations. High school students participated with “Gymnasium Banners,” a miniature “Parade of Floats,” and the ever-popular, “Classes Dance-Off.” Grades 6-12 will all participate in games and activities to secure class “bragging rights” during the Friday afternoon Homecoming Pep Assembly tomorrow (Friday, January 17th).