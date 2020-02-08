WCMH New Digital Signage With Emergency Department Wait Times

Your Washington County Memorial Hospital is very excited about recent updates, and we hope you have noticed some of our new changes - in an effort to better inform the community on healthcare matters- Washington County Memorial Hospital has added new digital signage on Highway 21 in front of the facility.

The hospital will utilize the new technology to update our citizens on healthcare news and events - as part of the partnership our hospital - your hospital has committed to with the goal of improving the overall health of its community.

You will also notice that the Emergency Department wait times are continuously monitored and posted for your convenience, and know we are here anytime you need us!

The W.C.M.H. Staff understands you have a busy life - our hope is that by focusing on efficient, high quality and personable care that you will continue to rely on Washington County Memorial Hospital for emergent and non-emergent healthcare needs!