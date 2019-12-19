Potosi Southern’s “Light and Life” Rescheduled For Sunday, Dec. 22nd

Due to the inclement winter weather, Potosi Southern has postponed their cantata until Sunday evening, Dec. 22nd at 7 p.m. This move brings us even closer to the celebration of the birthday of our Savior, Jesus Christ. We offer this invitation to you.

Why not find yourself sitting in the soft candle lit sanctuary of a church, listening to the beautiful story of the birth of Our Savior on this Sunday evening? Why not make it a priority to come here and remember the real meaning of Christmas? Hear the glorious Christmas music sung by a jubilant choir. Enjoy the tender drama. Allow the true meaning of Christmas to warm your heart.

In a chaotic world, should we not stop to remember the reason for the season; a pause in our busy schedule to experience a little taste of “peace on earth”? You can find it here.

Afterwards, we invite you to meet with family and friends for food and fellowship in the beautifully decorated CLC. A nursery will be provided.

Potosi Southern is located on Highway 8 West of Potosi on the hill across from the Potosi Lions park. We hope to see you there!