Scouts Flag Retirement At Potosi Elks Sunday

Local Scout Troop 480 and Cub Scout Pack 160, along with the Potosi Elks Lodge #2218 invites the public to a Community Flag Retirement Ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 16th, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Potosi Elks Lodge on North Missouri Street.

Anyone with flags that need to be retired may bring them for proper retirement. Flags can be left at the Potosi Elks Lodge, the V.F.W. Hall on Veterans Drive or “The I-J” office.